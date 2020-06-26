Spain has already passed the first wave of Covid-19 but the coronavirus pandemic continues to be very present in the national territory. Until there is a vaccine, the Spanish will have to deal with the virus and fight, in the most effective way possible, the outbreaks that are identified. Currently there more than a dozen active outbreaks in Spain and the Health trackers strive so that these outbreaks are as limited as possible, that is, that the infections do not extend beyond the localized focus. With four Aragonese regions that have regressed to phase 2 of the de-escalation, the outbreaks that captured the attention of the Alerts Coordination Center, with Fernando Simón to the front, are those of Huesca, Malaga and Cantabria.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, detailed last Wednesday the ‘Preparation and response plan against a second wave of COVID-19’ They prepare for the second wave of infections that, all experts agree, will come sooner or later. The basis of such a plan is establish three levels of risk, low, medium or high. Although the exact criteria for discerning between mild and severe outbreaks are not yet known.

The nursing homes, which were hit hard by the virus during the first wave of the pandemic, continue to be the main focus of contagion and expansion of the coronavirus. Fernando Simón explained that “in residences, with a single case an outbreak is already being considered. And it doesn’t have to be a symptomatic case. In other environments, at least one identified chain of three infections is required to activate the alert protocol. From Health they refer to this plan as an “overreaction” on purpose not to repeat “what was lived a few months ago.”

40 outbreaks of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has detected in recent weeks about 40 coronavirus outbreaks, although of risk are around a dozen and that “really” only two worry, which already affects 250 people in four regions of Aragon and 89 in a reception center in Malaga.

This was stated this Thursday at a press conference by the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, where you specified that of those 40 bulbs some are old, like those of the slaughterhouses in Lleida; Recent are “four or five”, of which information is still missing.

One of them is a focus on Cantabria little is known about it, except that it is associated with two floors of the same block of neighbors, and one of which would be from the same family unit, as sources from the Ministry of Health have clarified.

There are two that “really” concern this department, due to its volume: the one that affects four Aragonese regions, linked to seasonal workers of the fruit collection, in which 250 cases have already been identified, the vast majority, 95 percent, asymptomatic.

Also in Huesca, ten workers and five residents of the Reina Sofía de Monzón center for the disabled have tested positive, all without symptoms; The alarm went off when one of the workers was diagnosed with coronavirus, so all of her contacts were isolated and the 45 employees and 92 residents were tested.

89 positives in Malaga

But the other outbreak that worries Health is Malaga, where Andalusia, according to Simón, has done “a very high level of management” of the outbreak detected in a reception center in which 89 positives have already been diagnosed; in this case, it is “a definable and confinable population”, and the fact that “the Red Cross is involved.”

According to the delegate of the Andalusian Government in this province, Patricia Navarro, it is actually a “cluster”, which differs from an outbreak In this case, “not only is the focus of contagion controlled and identified, but a traceability study of the affected personnel is being carried out.”

He reception center where the focus has been detected is “Closed to lime and song” and guarded by the security forces, the delegate has pointed out, who has sent a message of serenity and calm to the entire Malaga population and to the health personnel, who work together with the state security forces and bodies.

Without leaving Andalusia, fifty residents of Lepe (Huelva), they had to be isolated as a precaution after registering nine positives in the last hours associated with an imported case; according to municipal sources, the infections occurred in a welcome party in honor of this person from abroad.

Outbreak in Murcia brought from Bolivia

Related to one of these imported cases is the Murcia focus linked to three Bolivian citizens residents in the region who landed in Barajas on June 3. In the same region, three Local Police officers who assisted an immigrant with coronavirus arrived in a boat to the shores of Águilas last Monday and 20 national police officers from Lorca, where he was transferred, have had to be quarantined waiting to be subjected to PCR tests.

Meanwhile in Extremadurto, fifty people, of which 20 have tested positive for coronavirus, remain isolated in six homes in Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres) as a preventive measure and active surveillance, in an outbreak that had its origin in an immigrant from Almería, who is in search.

In Galicia, the authorities investigating the origin of a coronavirus outbreak in the A Mariña region, where eight members of the same family have been infected, while another 25 are pending the analysis result.

In addition, at least two others have been located in the same region, one of them a 71 year old resident in Burela who had to enter the hospital yesterday and another that of a woman who underwent analysis before undergoing surgery.

Finally, in the Valencian town of Rafelbunyol, where a meat industry is located in which an outbreak of the virus that has affected seven people so far has emerged, will keep the municipal open-air swimming pool closed this summer because it considers compliance with hygienic-sanitary security measures excessively complicated.