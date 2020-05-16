When it comes to saving our money, we usually pay attention to those expenses that seem excessive to us and try to avoid them: why buy a bigger or more modern television, if the one we have works? Why buy more clothes if I still have several unused garments? However, those well detected expenses may not be the real problem that empties our portfolios. Read Buy the essentials and do more with your pantry

There are also ant spendingThose ‘little’ expenses that you hardly see, but that altogether do not allow you to ‘stretch’ your money so that it reaches you until the end of the fortnight. Of these, you must take care of yourself and here we will tell you some of the most common. You will have to face them and you will see how, if you change your habits a little, you will save money and your ‘little pig’ will start to gain weight.

According to Condusef, the ‘little’ expenses that we traditionally make are: sweets or sweets, sugary drinks or soft drinks, fried foods, cigarettes, chewing gum, bottled water, tips that are given in restaurants or when we park on the street; the coffees we buy ready-made, etc.

How much do you smoke and what is the price of a pack of the brand you buy? Suppose you are one of those who buy a pack every 3 days and buy one that costs 63 pesos on average. If you buy 10 packs a month, you would be spending more than 600 pesos. So quitting smoking not only represents that your health will improve, but in one year, you could save just over 7 thousand pesos.

Or if, for example, you are one of those who every morning needs their coffee to start the day. If you buy from those offered in convenience stores, you would spend an average of 15 pesos a day. Now suppose you have 15 such coffees a month. Your expense amounts to about 225 pesos.

Another characteristic of this type of expense is that many times they become a double expense: for example, the cookies you buy to accompany coffee.

But there are other types of expenses that you make, not very large, that also leave your pocket empty. They are higher than the expenses for sweets, and many times we do not realize how they affect our personal finances, since we consider them ‘necessary’.

Ant expenses in apps and streaming services

For example, those expenses in services related to technology and entertainment: games on your smartphone (those for which you pay to play or download), video and music applications without ads; streaming platforms, Netflix, HBO, Apple Music, YouTube Premium, Uber, DiDi, Cabify, Spotify, etc.

Therefore, if you want to save, these are the recommendations made by Condusef:

Make a budget and include these products if they are already part of your lifestyle, but especially if you calculate that they will not DEBT you.

Delete or cancel excess applications. Do not pay two or more that serve the same purpose, value the one that is most useful to you.

Investigate the conditions of services and platforms. Contract family plans and divide expenses, you could save more than you think.

If you use private transport apps, it is better to use them only as a last option, only in an emergency.

Reuse water bottles, fill them at home, instead of soda prepare fresh water, you will see how much you save.

Consider that cigarettes and beers are high-tax products, in addition to damaging your health and damaging your pocket.

