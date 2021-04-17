Those involved in Falcon & Winter Soldier applaud Danny Ramirez

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” brought in its first episode the debut of Joaquin Torres in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A well-known character within the Marvel Universe of comics as he becomes the second Falcon, being even the companion who goes with Sam Wilson when he becomes the new Captain America in the world of cartoons.

In the past we talked about the history of this character in the comics, and the main people in charge of the Marvel Studios series advanced a future potential for the character in the MCU. Now there are more statements from the Marvel participants who applaud the magnificent work of the actor behind the character, Danny ramirez, which they place as an actor with enormous potential.

The protagonist of the series, Anthony Mackie, revealed that seeing Ramírez’s debut in the MCU reminded him of his first day on the set of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” describing the actor as a “consummate professional” who seizes every opportunity:

I saw in his face what must have been my face on my first day in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. All the excitement. Every moment, every opportunity given to him, he seized it, like a consummate professional. All those first few days, soaking it all up like a sponge.

The showrunner of the series, Malcolm SpellmanHe expressed the same sentiment, admitting that Ramírez is “one of those people who feels inevitable.” Spellman noted that “Marvel executives” also agree on Ramírez’s growing stardom:

It’s going to bust it. It’s not because I’m doing great things, it’s because everyone – Marvel executives, creatives, filmmakers like me, and fans – are having the exact same reaction … He’s one of those people who feels inevitable.

The evolution of Joaquin Torres to the new Falcon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does seem inevitable, although this future remains, at least for fans, uncertain. Ramírez says that for his part, he will always be ready if an opportunity ever knocks on his door:

If you arrive at this privileged place, you better know what positive impact I want to have.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter