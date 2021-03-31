Those infected are protected against new variants of the coronavirus, according to a study from the United States

The immune response developed by those people who have overcome the original covid also protects against the three most widespread variants in the world, according to a study conducted in the United States.

In recent months, concern has increased due to the proliferation of variants such as British, South African and Brazilian because it was feared that they could escape the ‘hunt’ that the immune system gives them and cause reinfections. In fact, in the case of some variants such as the South African one, a lower protection of some vaccines had been observed.

The first scientific evidence indicates that this is not the case. At least in the cases of patients who were infected with the first versions of SARS-CoV-2. Researchers have analyzed the blood of 30 people who had overcome the covid before the emergence of new variants.

They have discovered that an essential element of the immune response, CD8 + T cells, recognize and remain active against British, South African and Brazilian variants.

This is an immunity different from that provided by antibodies. It is the immune memory that we have after passing an infection and that reacts when it detects the pathogen in the body again.

The preliminary conclusion of this study is crucial. If variants of the coronavirus escape the immune system, ending the pandemic was going to become nothing short of impossible. Variant B.1.1.7, called British because it was identified in the county of Kent, is now the dominant one in most of the infections that are registered in Spain.

“Our data, as well as results from other groups, show that the T-cell response to covid 19 in individuals infected with the initial variants also recognizes the most important variants detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil,” he says. Andrew Redd, a Johns Hopkins University researcher who led this study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) led by the prestigious virologist Anthony Fauci.

The researchers recall that larger studies are needed to confirm these first encouraging results.