Outdated databases and political decisions may have left out people who were entitled to receive R $ 600 Emergency Aid, created to combat the economic effects of the new coronavirus. So far, 36.8 million people have received a negative response to the request for the benefit. Some of them may have run out of money by mistake.

Second installment of the aid will begin to be paid on Monday (18)

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The second installment of the aid will begin to be paid on Monday (18), following a calendar informed by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The benefit may have been denied, for example, to people who lost their jobs after March 16 – thanks to the database chosen by the government to decide who is entitled or not to the benefit. Thus, people whose companies have been hit by the economic crisis caused by the virus may have been left without assistance.

People who have been candidates or elected as alternate councilors in the last municipal elections in 2016 may also have been excluded – regardless of the number of votes received. This is because the government decided to cross-check data with the Superior Electoral Court, even without a legal provision.

In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship also decided to veto the receipt of the benefit by people who have imprisoned family members, even those who were entitled to assistance – again, without any provision in the law that created the benefit.

Despite the denial appearing in official documents, the ministry denied the BBC report that it prevented the benefit from being handed over to this group.

In the case of relatives of prisoners, almost 40,000 people may have been affected, according to the Ministry itself. The problems were noted by public policy experts and public prosecutors based on information provided by the government to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC) of the Public Ministry, last Wednesday (13).

At the same time, data crossings made by the Ministry of Citizenship and Dataprev (a public data management company) did not prevent at least 73,242 people linked to the Ministry of Defense from receiving the benefit, possibly irregularly. In a note, the portfolio said that R $ 43.9 million was distributed to active duty, reserve, pensioners and amnesty soldiers.

According to the government, 59.2 million people have benefited from R $ 35.5 billion in emergency aid so far.

Until this Thursday (14), 1.53 million orders were “under analysis” by Dataprev, and another 4.19 million orders were still waiting for processing.

Thousands of unemployed people did not receive emergency aid

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

These figures, however, represent a small fraction of the total of 118.2 million aid applications submitted. Of the total, 112.5 million (or 95.2%) had already been processed by Dataprev.

Of the total orders, 59.2 million were served by the government, and another 36.8 million were considered “ineligible”, that is, without the right to benefit.

The source of the problem

When a person signs up to receive Emergency Aid, the information provided by them is checked in a series of government databases – to find out if the application meets the criteria defined by law.

However, the choice of some of these databases may have made people who were entitled to the benefit deprived of the Aid.

To find out if the person had formal employment, for example, the database of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS) was used – updated until March 16. Those who lost their jobs after this date were therefore denied the request. Even if it was within the criteria determined by law.

In another case, the Ministry of Citizenship and Dataprev decided to confront the requests for assistance with the TSE’s electoral data repository – to prevent politicians with an elective mandate from receiving the benefit. The agency, however, decided to veto the benefit even for people who remained as an alternate councilor in the 2016 municipal elections, without assuming any office.

The Ministry of Citizenship also extrapolated what the law says by leaving out the benefit to people with imprisoned family members. The restriction was revealed by Dataprev in the response to the Public Ministry.

“It was established, by the Ministry of Citizenship, albeit not in a definitive way, the restriction of granting Emergency Aid to an applicant or family group member included in the referenced databases,” said Dataprev in the response to the Public Ministry.

“For these cases (relatives of prisoners) it was determined, by the Ministry of Citizenship, the classification in the classification ‘Retained’ for later definitive definition about the concession”, added the organ.

Delay in payment of aid may leave people most vulnerable to the pandemic

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Public policy experts say the government should have been more cautious in determining which data crossings would be made, and which databases would be used.

“It is a crossing of information that is not consistent enough for us to be sure that people (who are entitled to the Aid) will be contemplated”, says Leandro Ferreira, master in public policy at the Federal University of ABC and president of the Brazilian Network Basic Income, a pressure group that advocates the adoption of this type of income distribution policy.

“Brazil owes nothing to anyone when it comes to social policy, especially income transfer policy. This is due to the various experiences, from various parties, at the municipal, state level, and especially with Bolsa Família, and Bolsa Escola But the (federal) government got stuck, and made a series of wrong decisions. If they had formed an open group for technicians, specialists, academia, they would not be making so many mistakes, “he says.

“It started with that serious mistake by the CPF: a lot of people were excluded for having an irregular CPF, for not having voted in the last elections. Since the CPF was not a requirement of the law,” he said.

“If the government were more transparent, and more open to collaborations, this would not have happened,” says Ferreira.

Restriction to family members of prisoners is illegal, says prosecutor

For prosecutor Julio José Araujo Junior, one of those responsible for requesting information from the Ministry of Citizenship, the portfolio will have acted illegally if it is proven that it deliberately prevented the receipt of people who were entitled to emergency assistance.

“There is an illegality when they create a criterion (as in the case of relatives of prisoners) that is not provided for by law. This conference, this checking of data, is not supported by legislation,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

Julio José says that the information revealed by Cidadania and Dataprev should be taken into account in lawsuits that discuss access to emergency aid.

“But it is also possible to take a specific approach. Certainly what measures will be taken (in relation to the problems)”. The Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights (PFDC) does not rule out making a recommendation on the matter, he said.

Throughout the month of May, the MPF asked for investigations to investigate irregularities and delays in payments in several states in Brazil – procedures are underway in Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe and the District Federal.

In Sergipe, for example, the public civil action filed by the MPF includes a request to update the data of people who have lost their jobs, to prevent people from being without access to the benefit because of the outdated databases.

Problems will be corrected, says Ministry of Citizenship

The BBC News Brasil report questioned the Ministry of Citizenship about the failures in delivering the aid.

The folder says it will fix problems for people who recently lost their jobs – eventually the database will be updated. It also says it will make corrections for people who have been candidates in municipal elections and are entitled to the benefit.

In the case of the unemployed, the outdated database “It does not mean that the unemployed worker will be without emergency assistance, if he meets the legal criteria to receive. Everything will depend on the moment he requests the assistance”, says the folder, in note.

“It is worth mentioning that the system will be open until 07/02 and all those who are entitled to receive emergency assistance, respecting legal requirements, will be covered with the 3 installments”, says the text.

Regarding the people who were candidates, the ministry said “the rule has been adjusted for re-analysis” and that the problem will be corrected.

“Regarding the eligibility process of citizens who were candidates in the 2018 elections, not elected, and whose assistance was initially denied, the Ministry of Citizenship and Dataprev clarify that it will not be necessary to re-register or make any operation on the application. The rule was adjusted for reanalysis, which started on April 30, and everyone who is entitled will receive the 3 installments of the benefit “, said the folder.

Regarding family members with prisoners, the Ministry of Citizenship contradicted the information provided by Dataprev and said that there is no retention of benefits for family members of prisoners – only the detainees themselves.

Thousands of families await release of emergency government payment

Photo: . / . / BBC News Brasil

“Registrations made with the inmate’s CPF as an applicant will not be approved, as they do not fit the criterion of worker”, says the folder, in a note.

“According to Dataprev, of the 98 million applications processed by the company, 1.5 million CPFs were identified that presented complex scenarios, that is: 1.5%. Of this total (1.5 million), 39,251 applications were submitted by detainees or contains inmates in their family composition “, continues the text.

A public defender for the state of São Paulo noted that “detainees” who apply for the benefit may actually have just left prison – a situation in which they are unlikely to find work.

“If you registered with someone’s CPF serving a sentence, they are likely to be on an open or parole basis, situations that make it even more difficult to place them in the job market,” he said, anonymously.

The Ministry of Citizenship also said that the prisoner’s family member will not be able to receive Emergency Aid if they are already receiving another benefit, such as prison aid.

Expansion of Aid

On Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a veto on a bill passed by Congress in late April that extended the reach of Emergency Aid to informal workers.

The president decided to veto a section of the project that listed specific professional categories that would be entitled to the benefit, such as drivers and application deliverers, such as Uber and IFood; artisanal fishermen; family farmers and recyclable material collectors, among others. The vetoes will now be analyzed by Congress, which may or may not retain them.

As it stands, the project started to guarantee access to mothers under the age of 18. The president also vetoed a section that allowed single parents to receive double aid.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

