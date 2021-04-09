“Those bastards have murdered half my family” and other pearls of Philip of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh at the gates of Windsor Castle. (Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, but not only one of the greatest personalities in the United Kingdom leaves with him, some leave one of the greatest outbursts of the British Royal Household.

Throughout his life, Felipe has generated a good collection of memorable phrases, some as controversial and controversial as they are funny. From gaffes to scathing comments that left journalists or other senior officials speechless or simply threw out any hint of protocol. These are some of his greatest hits.

“Those bastards have murdered half my family.”

In 1967, Felipe confessed that Russia was a destination he would love to go to. However, he showed his reluctance by pointing out that “those bastards”, the Russians, had taken part of his ancestry. The reason is that his grandparents were King George I of Greece and Grand Duchess Olga, granddaughter of Tsar Nicholas. And we all know what happened after the assault on the Winter Palace.

“If you stay here much longer you will go home with narrowed eyes”

This pearl must be rescued from a talk that the Duke of Edinburgh had with a British student in 1986. Out of context, it could remain in a simple comment that would indicate that he was bored. But no, it is controversial because the student was in China.

“Were they still throwing javelins at each other?”

That of the British student was not the only phrase with a certain component of culture shock. It was 1998 when he asked a traveler who was climbing in Papua New Guinea if he was “not eaten” by the inhabitants. Not…

