Those arrested for Samuel’s death are brought to justice

The offering in honor of Samuel placed on Avenida de Buenos Aires (A Coruña) (Photo: M. Dylan / Europa Press via .)

The four young people arrested as the alleged perpetrators of the brutal fatal beating of Samuel Luiz have entered the Coruña court building this morning, where they will be handed over to the head of Court number 1 of A Coruña.

Faced with great media expectation, two cars arrived after 09:50 hours, from which two of the detainees were covered as alleged perpetrators of the brutal beating.

A few minutes later, at 09:58 a.m., a police van arrived at the judicial headquarters on Calle Monforte, from which the other two young people, the woman and another man, got out.

All of them are residents of A Coruña, of Spanish nationality, between 20 and 25 years old and friends among them, but none of them knew Samuel. The four, who have no criminal record, are charged with a crime of homicide. Furthermore, the latter is being investigated for misappropriation for allegedly keeping the victim’s mobile phone.

From witness to accused

On the other hand, as Europa Press has announced, a quarter of the young detainees would have gone from being considered as a witness to being directly accused. His arrest was the result of testimony made on Wednesday, which led to his arrest at night.

The fourth detainee has been declaring before the Police until this morning, as they have specified from Europa Press.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

