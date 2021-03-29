Those 21 and older can use marijuana for recreational purposes in New York

15 minutes. The state of New York has approved the recreational use of marijuana for those 21 and older. This was confirmed by the governor himself, Andrew Cuomo, who finally reached an agreement on the matter with the deputies at the local level.

In this way, The United States (USA) already has fifteen states that legalize the use of cannabis for these purposes.

In the New York Assembly, the debate lasted 3 hours. The measure is expected to be ratified in the next few hours.

Since then, Any resident of New York State will be able to buy and grow up to 6 plants (3 that have matured and 3 that have not) for personal use of marijuana.

The agreement also reflects that membership will not be legal for children under 21 years of age, according to information from the CNN television network.

Cuomo, for his part, assured that the law seeks to create a market that generates income in the state and several jobsas well as achieving justice for “long-marginalized communities.”

In this regard, it hopes to ensure that those who were unfairly penalized have the opportunity to benefit.

“Legalizing the use of cannabis among adults is not only about creating a new market that will provide jobs and benefit the economy, but also to ensure that those who have been unfairly penalized for it in the past have the opportunity to finally benefit“said the governor.

“This landmark legislation brings justice to New York State by ending the ban and challenging those convicted, who are mostly black and Latino New Yorkers. “This was stated, for her part, by Anne Oredeko, of the Rational Justice Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office.