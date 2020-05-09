The next installment of the Thor franchise will debut in 2022 and will be the fourth starring Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, among others.

Portman’s inclusion is particularly noteworthy, as he was absent in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. In the new movie, her character Jane Foster will take Thor’s mantle.

The film will feature Taika Waititi, who demonstrated her work in making the franchise work in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. As for the new cast members, it was learned earlier this year that Christian Bale was going to join the franchise.

Since then, who he will play in the film has not been confirmed, although Thompson revealed that he will be a villain, there are those who believe that he will tie a loose end in another Marvel movie, so it can be seen in Christian Bale fan art as Adam. Warlock in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Some fans expect him to play Beta Ray Bill, a suggestion that gained steam after the movie was rumored to feature the character. However, Last month, Waititi downplayed those rumors, saying he didn’t know yet if Beta Ray Bill would appear.

Meanwhile, it was thought that Adam Warlock would appear in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, the film’s director James Gunn questioned it, reminding fans that “he never said that Adam Warlock was in the film.”

Although Christian Bale’s fan art as Adam Warlock in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ made by Camille Vialet shows in the confrontation between both characters.

Warlock lacks his signature bright blonde hair and instead it presents a color more similar to that of Bale.

Although fans don’t know who Bale plays in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, this fan art is a good suggestion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.