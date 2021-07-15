Thorough test of the Audi Q4 e-tron

The new Audi Q4 e-tron It is the premium version of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq, it is also the first electric Audi that you can buy for less than 38,000 euros, as it is the first electric of the brand that can qualify for up to 7,000 euros that the MOVES plan allows . Therefore, In this test today we are going to tell you the best and worst of this Audi Q4 and, yes indeed, it is a better car than the ID.4 and Enyaq.

The name Q4 is the first time it is present in the Audi range, and in fact it is the first model of the firm that is manufactured from the MEB platform, hence the similarities with ID.4 and Enyaq. As expected by its name, in terms of dimensions, this Audi Q4 is placed halfway between the Audi Q3 and Q5 with its 4,588 mm in length. Moreover, replicating the formula of these, of the Q4 there will also be two bodies, the conventional one that we are putting to the test today, and a more sporty coupe style that will be called the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.

However, despite its name and positioning in the range, the truth is that the Audi Q4 distances itself from its brothers with its own exterior design, which is clearly recognizable in points such as its large faired front grill, the marked wheel arches, the use of specific tires up to 21 “ and the adoption of new design and more aggressive LED headlights and pilots, being able to install matrix technology in the case of the headlights.

The Audi Q4 e-tron is, today, the best car built on the MEB platform

Therefore, on the outside this Q4 is easily recognizable and distinguishable from its alternatives at Volkswagen and Skoda. But … what happens inside?

At the design level, Audi has created the Q4 thinking of integrating its product image, which quickly makes it different from ID.4 and Enyaq, and at the same time they make it quite similar to the new A3. With this bet we find a dashboard with sober and elegant lines, but where, above all, minimalism through technology stands out.

In this electric SUV we find a 10.25 “digital instrument cluster, What is it considerably more capable than the 5.3 “interface of ID.4 and Enyaq, a Head-Up Display with augmented reality and a 10.1 “or 11.6” touchscreen multimedia system. Among the positive points of this configuration I highlight the quality of the graphics, the amount of information, the haptic control of the multimedia screen and using aclimiter with its own keypad with physical controls.

By cons, I did not like so much the response of the multimedia system, which is not as fast as the one offered by Mercedes or BMW in their interfaces, although yes more than that of ID.4 and Enyaq. I am also not convinced by the use of touch controls on the steering wheel, a solution that really seems like a clear step backwards in ergonomics.

In terms of build quality and materials, this Audi Q4 does do justice to its more premium positioning and the extra cost that this implies.. Therefore, in its construction we find, in addition to that differentiated design, a superior construction quality that affects the dashboard, center console or doors. I would have liked to find the many possibilities that the Enyaq allows in terms of customization, but beyond that, the Q4 e-tron is perceived as a better-built car.

In terms of space, taking advantage of the 2,764mm wheelbase, this Q4 offers a spacious cabin for all available seats. Given its more familiar approach, it is worth highlighting the rear seats, where we find notable dimensions in legroom or a practically flat floor. In the case of the trunk, the volume reaches 520 liters (ID.4: 543 liters and Enyaq: 585 liters), but if we still need extra space, we can always fold down the rear seat backs in a 40:20:40 ratio, reaching 1,490 liters.

Price and performance of the Audi Q4 e-tron

There will be a total of 3 versions available with 3 electric motor configurations, one of them with double electric motor and all-wheel drive, and two battery capacity settings. Thus, the range of power ranges from 170 to 299 hp, while the range of autonomies ranges from 340 to 519 km under the WLTP cycle.

In this way, the commercial offer of Q4 would look like this: Audi Q4 35 e-tron, with a rear electric motor of 170 hp and 310 Nm, and a useful 52 kWh battery with 340 km of WLTP autonomy. The Audi Q4 40 e-tron It uses a rear electric motor of 204 hp and 310 Nm, making the leap to the 77 kWh useful battery with 519 km of WLTP autonomy. Finally, the Audi Q4 50 e-tron It is the only configuration with a double electric motor, reaching 299 HP and 460 Nm, also using the 77 kWh battery useful to homologate 487 km.

In terms of recharging, the Q4 e-tron can recharge in alternating current at powers of up to 11 kW and in direct current of up to 125 kWAlthough the 35 version, the most affordable, is limited to 7.2 and 100 kW respectively.

Discover all the offers and promotions of the Audi Q4 at Quécochemecompro.com

And in the obligatory comparison with ID.4 and Enyaq, the other two electric SUVs made from the same MEB platform, what we find is that by matching the power and battery capacity as much as possible, the Audi Q4 throws an extra cost of 5,360 euros, since its purchase price is 44,460 euros, 37,460 euros if we opt for the maximum aid of the Moves plan.

Therefore… Is it worth paying 5,000 euros more and making the jump to the Audi Q4? Well, in my opinion yes, if in your purchase decision you value the improvement in behavior, the extra quality and the extra technology that this Q4 offers. In addition, for my taste it offers a design that is more successful and that is available in two bodies, finally adding that thanks to its better brand image, we will lose less money in the event of sale.