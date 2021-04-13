THORChain (RUNE) is activated to allow multi-asset trading

The THORChain blockchain has announced plans to go live on Tuesday, adding to the overwhelming $ 2 trillion global crypto market.

THORChain (RUNE) has been in development for the past three years, but the developers have waited until now to release the long-awaited protocol. It works like other Automated Market Makers (AMMs) like Uniswap and Bancor, although there is a big difference.

The platform is unique in that it guarantees the trading of completely different real blockchain crypto assets, and not synthetic or wrapped versions.

Thorchain will allow trading without intermediaries

As the first project of its kind in the industry, it has received a lot of attention from investors. Once launched, it will allow exchanges, trading, cross-chains and multiple assets without using bridging technology like other projects.

The Thorchain decentralized exchange (DEX) will run on the Tendermint consensus protocol. It is billed to provide trustless trading and token exchanges for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The project will also support other blockchains and crypto assets in the future.

For example, a user who wants to exchange ETH for BNB will conclude his operation using the RUNE token. This plays the role of an intermediary on the high-speed blockchain, according to the announcement.

This approach ensures that one asset can be efficiently exchanged for another in a decentralized manner. Observers feel the project will gain a lot of support due to its efficiency and the elimination of middlemen.

RUNE price goes up

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has seen tremendous growth in recent months. But with the launch of THORChain, the DeFi space can even go extreme miles.

THORChain has been in development since 2018. Its release is expected to bring great improvements to the rapidly evolving DEX space.

It has already affected the price of RUNE, the platform’s native token. The asset rose to an all-time high of $ 12.66 just 24 hours after the announcement. Although it has contracted to $ 12 at the time of writing, it is still 24% higher than its value from the previous week.