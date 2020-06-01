We have always considered Thor a noble and honorable warrior, but his legend was forever marked when he was tricked into killing Bor, his own grandfather.

Thor He has overcome many obstacles over the years, but one of his biggest difficulties was when he fought and killed his grandfather. He is an honorable warrior, one who loves his family, including his father Odin and his infamous stepbrother. Loki. After Ragnarok, the final ending of Asgard, Thor and the Asgardians finally found their way back to Earth. So they settled in Oklahoma.

But it was at that moment that Loki would unleash his most devilish plan thus far, pitting Thor against his grandfather, the first king of Asgard: Bor.

Bor, Odin’s father, was the king of Asgard who, like his son, was a just and benevolent warrior.

However, Bor disappeared after a battle against the ice giants, trapped in an alternate dimension by a powerful wizard. Odin, who was also present in the battle, witnessed his father’s disappearance, but could not find a way to recover him from the dimension in which he was trapped. However, it turned out that Loki had traveled from the present to the days of Bor and Odin, and was responsible for trapping the former in his prison.

Over the years, when Odin ruled over Asgard, Loki would pose as Bor’s spirit and torment Odin over his inability to save his father, promising him that if Odin adopted a little boy from a fallen enemy, that spirit would vanish. . The boy Odin adopted was actually Loki, revealing that Loki was responsible for his own adoption. Creating a temporary paradox. However, Loki was not yet done with Bor as he released the God in the present. At which time he would be forced to fight against his own grandson, Thor.

Loki’s plan worked perfectly.

In the comic of Marvel Thor # 600Loki released Bor on Earth and cast a spell on him, making him believe that each and every living creature on earth was a demon, that they had to be executed. Donald Blake, Thor’s alter ego, received a call from Jane Foster about the incident, prompting the God of Thunder to confront this enemy.

Since Thor had never met Bor before, he believed that his grandfather was another enemy of Midgard and Asgard. So a melee combat began. During the fight, Thor tried to ask the Avengers for help, realizing that his enemy was too strong to handle it alone. However, the Dark Avengers, led by Norman Osborn, arrived on the scene, but were quickly defeated by Bor and Thor. After a long and exhausting fight the Mjolnir hammer broke. But it all ended when Bor was finally killed in battle. However, Loki had informed Balder the Brave, the ruler of Asgard in Odin’s absence, about the fight. Balder, immediately recognizing Bor, had to break the news to Thor that he had killed his own grandfather.

Balder the Brave had no choice but to punish the Thunder God for killing Bor.

Killing Asgardian royalty is a severe crime. So even though Thor is also royalty, he was stripped of all titles and banished from Asgard. Which means that he would be treated like a criminal if he returned.

Bor was an incredibly powerful enemy, evidenced by the fact that he broke Thor’s own hammer, Mjolnir. Very few Marvel characters are capable of achieving that level of strength. Loki had orchestrated a perfect plan to eliminate Thor from Asgard, placing him in an impossible situation to win. If Thor had let Bor roam the Earth uncontrollably, he would have killed many innocent lives, but if Bor were killed, regardless of the circumstances, Thor would be banished.