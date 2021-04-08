Thor: Ragnarok becomes a trend because fans say it is the best of Marvel – Tomatazos

When Thor was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011, many fans were thrilled by the adaptation by Kenneth Branagh, but in 2013 the sequel left much to be desired and little desire to see more of the God of Thunder. However, four years later Marvel managed to surpass its two previous installments with Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, a film that had a better reception among critics and a higher gross at the box office than its predecessors.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now, more than three years after the release of the third installment of Thor, fans made it a trend, apparently for no special reason, but most agreed that it was one of the best films of its franchise . This opinion is shared by celebrities such as Guillermo del Toro, who in a 2018 Twitter thread placed it as one of his favorite superhero tapes; Quentin Tarantino, who called it “drastically” his favorite of all the Avengers saga; and Patty Jenkins, who called director Taika Waititi a genius.

Waititi, a New Zealand director known for his unique comedy style, had a chance with Thor: Ragnarok that in the past few Marvel directors had: exploit their creativity without being constrained by an enormous amount of demands and modifications to their ideas. The result was Thor’s most successful movie and a Marvel Studios fan favorite.

In Thor: Ragnarok The God of Thunder seeks to stop the Twilight of the Gods, the destruction of his planet Asgard and its people, but discovers that the kingdoms that were in charge of his father Odin are a disaster and the reason is that Loki usurped the throne. When they discover the true Odin on Earth and he dies, his daughter Hela is freed, who possesses immense power and begins a plan to expand violently throughout the universe.

Despite many fans criticizing Thor: Ragnarok Because the tragic story he was telling was not taken seriously enough, the general public had little trouble accepting the twist that the story of the God of Thunder took, because after all, they thought, it is based on a comic whose premise initial is absurd, argument that also used the director Taika waititi in an IGN video.

For those who have not been very fanatical of the comic tone of Thor: RagnarokSurely they will have found compensation in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, a film that begins right where the third installment of Thor ends, and unlike this one, the threat of Thanos is taken too seriously, a villain who defeats the heroes without much difficulty and in the end manages to eliminate the life of half of the universe.

Those who prefer Waititi’s style will not have to wait more than a year to see Thor: Love and Thunder, which will show us what happened to the Asgardian superhero after Avengers: Endgame – 95%, will introduce new characters and bring some of the already known ones back. Here are some of the tuis that made a trend to Thor: Ragnarok On twitter:

Thor: Ragnarok is very cool, it is the best of the 3 Thor movies https://t.co/5unb6S8kRY – The Adrian Show🛸🪐 (@ PepeAdri97) April 7, 2021

i don’t trust people who don’t like thor ragnarok pic.twitter.com/cAQyhksZGi -! Bea ¹⁹ (@ ILYB3N) March 31, 2021

thor ragnarok, a movie like no other, i give you my life thor ragnarok – chu tfatws era (@ 42MMITH) April 7, 2021

– Thor Ragnarok is a movie.

– Ant Man is very underrated.

-Captain America is not so bad.

– The Black Widow deserved much more recognition than she has been given, because she was not even given a funeral … https://t.co/3eRMk3KKg9 – Lady Of Rohan (@Northbluegirl) April 7, 2021

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best Marvel movies😅 https://t.co/sSITvthrqG – Alejandro Ruiz (@ AleRm8) April 7, 2021

Thor Ragnarok? The best that exists pic.twitter.com/ML2AJEG0Aa – Mad (@Mtytaquitos) April 7, 2021

It is always a good day to appreciate this scene from Thor Ragnarok. pic.twitter.com/1pQvep0o4U – ⚡ Acor ⚡ (@ Acor1597) April 7, 2021

It never hurts to remember how visually beautiful ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is. pic.twitter.com/0HwxCBPXzM – Rincón⚡Friki (@RinconFriki_ok) April 7, 2021

Another beautiful day to remember this scene from Thor Ragnarok

🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/cKzBmv0j9P – Marvel and Star wars info (@ elchimu123) April 7, 2021

Now that Thor Ragnarok is trending, it is a good time to remember this gem of the scene pic.twitter.com/6klzxITLYp – Yas (@tpwkmindofmine) April 8, 2021

‘THOR RAGNAROK’ is TT, let’s rate one of the most beautiful Marvel Studios movies ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nZCTKfmLTv – Geek Zone 🍿 (@GeekZoneGZ) April 7, 2021

Although Thor Ragnarok is very good, Hela is his jewel in the crown. She is the best evil there can be, it is another level. pic.twitter.com/vRZCPTr2id – Ⓧ Coямac ⓂcLaggƏⓝ (@boykiev) April 7, 2021

Thor: Ragnarok is available on Disney Plus, just like the other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the exception of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both of which belong to Sony and only share the rights with Marvel Studios.

The superhero film subgenre has become a favorite of this century; Especially in the last decade, hooded men have captured the public’s attention and only in a few exceptions have other franchises been able to compete with them. In 2021, for the first time in more than a decade, Marvel Studios did not release any film in theaters, but it was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.