Thor: Love and Thunder | The title could confirm LGBT romance in the film – Tomatazos

One of the most anticipated films of the new stage of the MCU is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth adventure of the famous god played by Chris Hemsworth that will bring him back in a completely fabulous way. Many things have been speculated about the film, and among them the LGBT theme stands out, something that fans of Marvel Studios continue to ask for in more explicit ways. ScreenRant suggests that Love and thunder it could feature the first homosexual romance in the saga according to the title’s suggestion. Read on for all the details.

Avengers: Endgame – 95% introduced us to a Thor very different from the one we had met. The character fell into deep sadness because he was unable to stop Thanos’ actions and left for New Asgard to live in deplorable conditions with Korg and Mierk. Years later he is recruited by the Avengers for a new mission and must face the depression that eats away at him. After a long conversation with his mother, he finally manages to prove that he is still worthy of the hammer and faces the Mad Titan in the final battle on Earth.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor remains with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who leave in search of new objectives, but it seems that Odin’s son will find his own way and new dangers. Now, ScreenRant argues that romance in Thor: Love and Thunder It is obvious thanks to the protagonist and the return of Jane Foster, who was conspicuous by her absence in the third film. But the information portal mentions that perhaps the word “love” in the title of the film does not refer to those two but to a relationship between other characters; points out that Valkyrie will be the one to experience the greatest change in her love climate, speculation driven by evidence from recent times.

In 2019, while at Comic-Con, Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson stated, “As the new king, he needs to find his queen. That will be your first order of business. You have some ideas. Stay informed. ” Remember that the character became the queen of New Asgard and most likely we will see her embrace a romance with another character. Much has been said about his bisexuality for some time, but Marvel Studios has not given clear signs that it is true.

Another forceful statement came from late 2020, when MTV News questioned the actress about the words “love” and “thunder”: “There are both, they are not mutually exclusive. There is a kind of thunderous love.” Of course we will have to wait a little longer until we have clear the details about what Valkyrie will do in the next Thor movie; the girls will take over and we are absolutely thrilled with the prospect.

But those who are not so delighted with the current panorama are those of Marvel Studios, especially with Taika Waititi and Tessa thompson. A few days ago some images of the director, the actress and Rita prays practicing the so-called “kiss of three.” Sources close to the company mention that executives are angry with the artists because “it is not the image they want to give the public.” But Taika has become one of Disney’s star directors, so the reprimand surely wasn’t too strong.

Thor: Love and Thunder filming continues in Australia and the leaked images show us a Thor in fabulous outfits inspired by the eighties. The character has returned to his initial appearance and fans are eager to learn about the new adventure. The film opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

