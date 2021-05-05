Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi assures that the film will be the best in the history of Marvel – Tomatazos

Thor: Love and Thunder continues with their recordings and Taika Waititi is delighted by how the situation is developing. The New Zealand director and actor has given an interview for Weekend Today in which he talks about his work on the fourth film: he is convinced that it will be the best film made in Marvel studios. Love and thunder It is already positioning itself as one of the MCU’s most anticipated products. Will he be able to exceed the expectations of the fans and give us a great show? Greater than Thor: Ragnarok – 92%?

When the high lords of Marvel Studios granted Taika the address of Thor: Ragnarok fans didn’t know what to think. He had already been in charge of projects such as Interview with vampires – 100% and Hunt for the Wilderpeople – 97%, but something as gigantic as a Marvel Studios movie, never. Ragnarok hit theaters in 2017 and was an absolute delight for fans, a fun and emotional adventure that made it the most successful of those starring the god of thunder. Fans were eager to see Waititi return for the sequel and Marvel Studios made it happen.

The recordings of Thor: Love and Thunder They started recently and are already in their final stage. The characters we love, and some new ones, will make their spectacular appearance in the fourth installment and everything promises to be as great as in Ragnarok, even more. Here the words of Waititi on the filming process, his take on the film, and Chris Hemsworth:

[La filmación va bien]. We have four weeks left, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It could be the best Marvel movie! [Hemsworth] He’s a funny guy, he’s a good friend, and he’s also someone you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the final installments that make up Phase 4 of the MCU, so we still have to wait a long time to see its arrival in theaters around the world. It seems that Waititi He is absolutely convinced of his words and very soon we will witness something great with the god of thunder. What new adventures are waiting for you? Several of the new and not-so-new characters feature some of the most talented actors in Hollywood.

According to official information, Russell Crowe is in charge of playing the god Zeus, while Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher god; Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster, however, we will see her be much more powerful than in previous installments, as we remember that the film will be partially an adaptation of The Mighty Thor, a comic in which Foster manages to be worthy of the Mjolnir and becomes the new Thor. Of course Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to their recurring roles as Thor and Valkyrie, and we can’t help but mention Tom Hiddleston’s painful absence as Loki.

But we shouldn’t feel so bad about Hiddleston. The British actor is about to return to the MCU with the Loki series, a product designed for the Disney Plus platform. Everyone’s favorite antihero will have his own small screen adventure and it promises to be something spectacular. The trailer released last night during an NBA game inspires us to believe that the series will be much more important than we imagine, with important repercussions for the overall history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It opens on June 11.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

