‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Russell Crowe to play Zeus

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is going to be divine. Since the filming of the Taika Waititi film began in Australia, the classic leaks of faces that we did not expect in the cast began. Well, and Chris Hemsworth has already taken pictures with everyone. One of the appearances that we did not know was that of Russell Crowe, which has not taken long to give details of his character.

In an interview with an Australian radio station, the actor revealed that he will play Zeus: “I’m going to get on the bike and pedal to the Disney Fox studios. Around 9:15, it should be Zeus. It’s for ‘Thor’. It’s my last day of ‘Zeusing’ and I’m going to enjoy it,” he said. .

The confirmation that Greek mythology also reaches the Marvel Cinematic Universe leads one to think that the film will somehow introduce the Olympians, humanoid beings from another dimension, like Thor, who were considered divinities by humans. Zeus is their leader.

Beware the Butcher of Gods

And all of this also makes sense with the role of Christian Bale, Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a creature who felt abandoned by the gods and vowed to annihilate them all. As it seems, not only Asgard is in danger, also Olympus. Luckily for the gods they will have not one but two Thors, with the confirmation that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will also wield Mjolnir.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters on May 6, 2022 and completes its cast with Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.