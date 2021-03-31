‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Russell Crowe is another name that was hidden among the cast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ continues its filming in what will probably be one of the films dedicated to the God of Thunder most awaited by all. Great fault of this is the cast, of which we have not been able to stop knowing names that are being incorporated. Many will be stellar appearances that Marvel has tried to hide to surprise us; Melissa McCarthy could appear as a meta-Hela in the Asgardian theater, and the same happens with Matt Damon, who will repeat as meta-Loki for this representation as he did in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. And now we have learned that Russell Crowe also has his moment saved for this movie.

Deadline has confirmed that the New Zealand actor has joined the cast of the film in an unknown role. The idea, again, was to keep the secret of his presence to break in with a cameo that fans would appreciate. But some photographs that have been revealed of Crowe on the set of filming in Australia along with the rest of the cast have spoiled the surprise. In this way, the Oscar-winning actor is the latest name to join the ambitious cast that Taika Waititi has assembled, who returns to direct and write as he did in the third installment. ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was a highlight for the change of direction and perception that fans of the saga had and the return of the director will be another of the main attractions of the film.

The cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is led by Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor, the god of thunder. Another highly anticipated return to the series will be Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Lady Thor; Tessa Thompson also returns to play Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander will reprise the role of Sif. Along with them, the cast is completed by Christian Bale giving life to the main antagonist of the film, Gorr, and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Latest Russell Crowe works

Russell Crowe has recently slowed down his performances compared to his presence in leading roles at the turn of the century, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still immersed in his work. He recently finished shooting Peter Farrelly’s upcoming film (‘Green Book’), ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ which will be set in Vietnam and will star with Zac Efron.. And the last film he released was the psychological thriller ‘Salvaje’, which hit theaters on January 8.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.