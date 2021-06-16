‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor thanks to merchandising

There is much left for May 6, 2022, the date on which ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released, which ended filming just two weeks ago, on June 2. And although there are still no official images, thanks to part of the merchandising we can already see a first look at the new outfits that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will wear. and a first image of Natalie Portman turned into Mighty Thor:

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ???? pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar ? Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

“First Look at Thor and Valkyrie in Upgraded Armor and First Look at Jane’s Mighty Thor Armor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder'”.

The photos come from the Instagram account (private) of one of the team members, who received those t-shirts to celebrate the end of work in Sydney, where the film has been shooting. Although it is an illustration, we can appreciate Portman’s character, Jane, holding the Mjölnir and with all the power of Marvel’s God of Thunder. The suit also resembles the one designed by Russell Dauterman in the comics. Until now, the only thing we had seen of her were some images from the shoot where you could see the muscles that the actress had to develop based on a lot of training to become a superhero. It is the third time that Portman plays Jane Foster after ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, although we also saw the character in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The return

After ‘The Dark World’, Portman assured that he had finished with the MCU forever, but apparently Taika Waititi’s script for ‘Love and Thunder’ convinced her to reprise the character: “They came to me with this idea from the fourth and they said, ‘We have this idea, from a line in some comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor.’ And I felt it was very exciting.”

In addition to writing the script, Waititi goes back behind the scenes after ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the cast of the film is completed by Christian Bale as Gorr, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Sam Neill as “Odin”, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and the Guardians of the Galaxy with Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and so on.