Thor: Love And Thunder | Filtered first image of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor

Once again, a T-shirt reveals details that Marvel would have wanted to keep secret, but fans will be very happy to see that Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) will be very faithful to the comics in the next Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. . The fourth installment of Thor is provided by Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, and it will show us what happens to the superhero after he left to seek adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

In the past Marvel Studios has stood out because its adaptations tend to convince fans and critics, but their superhero costumes are not always as convincing when they are taken from the printed pages to the screen; the Zemo from Captain America: Civil War – 90% did not have their signature mask, and The Ancient One from Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% looked nothing like the character in the comics. However, in most cases the company does respect the appearance of comics, and in Thor: Love and Thunder the character played by Natalie Portman will also be faithful to the comics.

Thanks to a t-shirt that is part of the merchandise that was given after filming, we can now see Jane Foster in her Mighty Thor costume, along with Thor and Valkyrie. There is still a long way to go before a trailer for the film arrives, but this small preview will serve to keep the excitement going through the skies:

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be inspired by The Mighty Thor, and it will put Jane Foster in a very difficult situation, as she will have cancer. Natalie Portman He confirmed it last year in an interview with Fatherly with these words:

I can’t tell you much. I’m so excited. I’m starting to train, to gain muscle. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more there are, the better. I’m trying to think: it’s based on The Mighty Thor graphic novel. She is undergoing cancer treatment and she is also a superhero.

Another striking element of the sequel is the villain, Gorr, played by Christian Bale. In the comics he has an extremely powerful weapon, capable of murdering the gods themselves, whom he despises for not having helped him in his misfortune. It is possible that, as with other characters, their story differs from the comics, but it will be interesting to see how they adapt it to what we have seen in the past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first two installments of Thor had a decent acceptance among critics and fans, but it was with Thor: Ragnarok the one that Marvel made the most money with, so continue with Taika waititi up front seemed the best for their interests. We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a time of great transformations, with Loki – 96%, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is said that the doors of the multiverse will open, which will bring consequences for the entire franchise, will Gorr have any relationship with the multiverse? It is something we must wait to see.

Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters in May 2022, but first we have several deliveries pending this year: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2022, in addition to the fourth Thor movie, they will be released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

