‘Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Matt Damon pose as a “boy band” on set

More signals come from the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and again, social networks are the medium used to transmit them. The team of the fourth installment dedicated to the God of Thunder has been very focused for a couple of months on the filming of a film that is not short of ambition. Taika Waititi wants, at the very least, to match the success of its predecessor, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and is taking care of it by relying on an exquisite cast and a plot that is taking it with a lot of secrecy. So far, the only thing we have been able to know about her has been thanks to confirmations in the cast that serve to anticipate certain things. Like the presence of Matt Damon, who in Ragnarok played a fake Loki in the Asgardian theater scene.

That metafictional scene was one of the most peculiar and the one that most stuck in the retina of the fans in Waititi’s previous film. It is clear that the director wants to repeat it in some way in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, although we do not know what he has engineered for it. We will still have to wait a long time but in the meantime the presence of all this great team continues to give us very curious photos. In the last one shared by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, he appears posing during a boy band break with two of the main responsible for the aforementioned scene: Matt Damon and Taika Waititi. And with the presence that the three have before the camera, the imitation has not turned out badly: “The album comes out next week,” wrote the protagonist in the caption.

A very curious detail in the image is Hemsworth’s hair. Last week many began to speculate that in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ the God of Thunder would wear his lustrous golden hair again … but The truth is that this photo from the shoot shows Chris Hemsworth with short hair like in ‘Ragnarok’. We will also have to wait for the first official images of the film to clarify this unknown.

The rest of the interpreters who will accompany Damon in this scene are not far behind in terms of quality either. They will give life to Thor and his family in a dramatization of their story within the film itself: Luke Hemsworth will be the meta-Thor, Sam Neill the meta-Odin and Melissa McCarthy will see her as the meta-Hela. Next to them, the entire display of names, familiar or new faces, that will continue to complete the cast. There will be Natalie Portman, who returns to be Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander to the role of Sif and Tessa Thompson, who returns to the role of Valkyrie. They are joined by newcomers at MCU Christian Bale, who will be Gorr, the main villain, and Russell Crowe in a role yet to be determined. And finally, the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom Thor was lost at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, will enter into action.

What can fans still expect

One of Waititi’s goals was to keep all the details as mysterious as possible to surprise fans during the film. However, the leaks have ruined many of those that were reserved, but that may also mean that we still do not know everything. Fans can continue to fantasize about desired appearances. The presence of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster has been rumored a lot recently and there are reasons for this, while Tom Hiddleston and his Loki are still dreaming, although this seems more difficult.. If it doesn’t happen, they will have to settle for the “fictional” Loki that Damon will play.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.