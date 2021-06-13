Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth shares first look at Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

The long-awaited movie Thor: Love and Thunder officially wrapped filming this month, not much information about which has been revealed, but since then fans have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and other cast members in their new look at the set thanks, mainly, to leaked photographs from the locations in Australia where the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok was being filmed – 92%. Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame – 95% sporting the “Bro Thor” look, but the photos from the new movie make him look in good shape once again.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In fact, it looks like it came straight out of an 80s workout video, which is exactly what the movie’s logo makes us think of from the moment it was announced. In honor of the closing of the production, several photographs have been shared by the actors on social networks, which in turn were shared by the official channels of Marvel Studios. So far everything normal, but a recent publication of Chris Hemsworth shows us the first look at actor Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in the fourth God of Thunder movie.

The photograph also gives us a better look at Thor’s appearance and shows the jacket that Star-Lord will wear in this adventure. The funniest thing of all is that he made the post for Chris Evans’ 40th birthday, poking fun at tagging him when in fact it’s about Chris pratt, another of the many Chriss who play some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We recommend you: Loki becomes the most watched Marvel series during its premiere on Disney Plus

Other news about Thor: Love and Thunder They include confirmation that Tom Hiddleston will not play the character again in the movies, at least for now based on what he said. Hemsworth and Hiddleston played the brothers since their debut in 2011 with the film Thor – 77%. Since there they’ve appeared on the big screen together 6 times, but the Loki we’ve known since then met its end in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% when killed by Thanos. However, he returned one more time even though it was the Loki from a different timeline to pave the way for what would follow in the franchise.

This resulted in Loki – 96%, the third Marvel Studios series whose first episode was released last Wednesday on Disney Plus. Its launch made it clear that both the actor and the character are loved by the public, and also the great amount of interest that there is for things related to Thor since the start of the series became the most watched of the franchise, surpassing to WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% who had already achieved impressive figures.

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder remains a secret, but we know that in addition to Hemsworth, Natalie Portman will also return as the version of Jane Foster who uses the Mjolnir and Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie. They have been joined by the actors Christian Bale and the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy adaptations, as well as director Taika Waititi who, judging by the shared photographs where he is seen wearing the motion capture suit, will once again play Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will premiere on May 6, 2022 within Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like the other titles that will hit theaters in the coming years, this film was scheduled to premiere in November 2021 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio changed its release date on several occasions. Because of the way things are going, it is very possible that this is the definitive date in which fans will be able to return to the cinema to witness this story.

Continue reading: Loki: Fans react to the Infinity Stones in the series