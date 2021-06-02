Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth shares a photo from the set to celebrate the end of filming

Some people would like to deny it, but the reality is that the vast majority of MCU films generate great expectations. not just among the fans, but among the general public. It is difficult to deny that they are one of the most anticipated films of their respective months and years. It is entirely possible and real to say that the four films that Marvel is going to release this year are the most anticipated of 2021. The same can be said of the four that are released next year.

From any of those 8 films, various reasons can be given to explain why people wait for them with such devotion. In the case of Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s because we’re going to see Jane Foster as Mighty Thor for the first time. Ever since that happened in the comics a few years ago, people wondered if we would see that in the MCU. It was then announced that in the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok – 92% were going to adapt this. Many fans celebrated. To that is added that in itself many of them loved the previous film and the more comic, witty and eighties tone of that film compared to the previous two of the Norse god of thunder. Everyone is dying to know how the long-awaited sequel is going to be.

The film opens in just under a year, on May 6, 2022. That said, filming is done. On June 1, the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder. How do we know? Chris Hemsworth himself shared a photo a few hours ago with Taika Waititi in which he revealed that detail, accompanied by a message in which he promises that it will be a hilarious and moving film:

We are done with Thor: Love and Thunder and it is also National No Push Up Day so I thought this super chill photo was very appropriate. The movie is going to be absolutely insane and to die for and it may also bring out a tear or two. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to the entire cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle up, brace yourselves, and we’ll see you at the movies!

Anyone familiar with Jane Foster’s transformation into Mighty Thor in the comics can guess why this movie might be poignant. In them Jane Foster has cancer when she becomes Mjolnir. The problem is that one of the abilities of this mythical hammer is to remove any poison that entered the bloodstream of its user. In this case, the chemotherapy that could save Foster’s life by killing off the cancer cells. In other words, saving the day could well cost her her life. In itself, watching her fight this disease can be very moving and hard, especially for those of us who have lost someone to this disease.

Shifting to much less depressing and much more hopeful topics. With four weeks to go before filming would finish, Taika waititi He said that maybe this is the best MCU movie:

[La filmación va bien]. We have four weeks left, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It could be the best Marvel movie! [Hemsworth] He’s a funny guy, he’s a good friend, and he’s also someone you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie.

In a little less than a year, if the pandemic does not do its thing again, we can see if it is exaggerating or not. Probably not.

