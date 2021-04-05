‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: A photo of Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Australia suggests the return of the Grand Master

The gigantic cast that will unfold ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has no name and does not stop bringing together new additions that advance great stellar appearances. Taika Waititi has always wanted to keep these surprises a secret, but for one reason or another they have eluded him, mostly thanks to activity on social networks. One of the still speculative appearances was that of the Grand Master, the ruler of Sakaar played by Jeff Goldblum, whom we saw in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. And a photograph shared by his partner in ‘Jurassic Park’, Sam Neill, at his side in Australia has helped fuel these rumors more than ever..

The interpreters appear posing in a selfie from the country where the filming is taking place, headed by Waititi and Chris Hemsworth in the cast. They could be perfectly passing through visiting the country, but considering the times we live with restrictions, very harsh in Australia, it is hard to believe that it is a simple photo. More knowing that Neill will surely repeat a cameo in this fourth installment: “I think the odds are reasonably high. I think Taika Waititi has something up his sleeve. We’ll see what happens” the actor told ET at the time. Neill played Odin in the famous Asgardian theater and his presence on the island alongside Goldblum seems to be leaving it all said.

The Asgardian play will be repeated in the fourth installment, where in addition to Neill we will see Matt Damon repeating cameo as the meta-loki and Melissa McCarthy, whose presence again as the meta-Hela would have been filtered as well.. At his side, the returns of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Lady Thor, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr and the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn and Karen Gillan. In addition, Russell Crowe’s cameo in an unknown role in the film was also recently confirmed, again by some photos. And with the return of the Grandmaster not confirmed, but almost, many fans will wonder how they will justify this return for the fourth installment.

How the Grand Master will return

Recall that the Grand Master was also the host of the Contest of Champions and wanted to face Thor against Hulk in a gladiatorial battle. The two superheroes ended up escaping from Sakaar and it was the trigger for a revolution of the planet’s inhabitants that managed to depose the Grand Master of power. At the end of the film, the character, already without any wealth and abandoned, left the bunker where he took refuge, admitting that the revolution had been a success. From there it is not known what happened, a doubt that will clear us in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ if his return is confirmed.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.