By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/08/2020 3:31 pm

Within the catalog of movies and series for the fourth phase of the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder stands out and, without a doubt, is the most anticipated film by many of us. Although it is still more than a year to go to the cinemas to enjoy this feature film, recently, the work of artist Camille Vialet gives us an idea of ​​the Viable showdown between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and, possibly, Christian Bale’s Adam Warlock.

As you know, Christian Bale has confirmed his participation in Thor: Love and Thunder with the villain, although at the moment it is officially unknown which character he will play. However, many fans expect it to be Adam Warlock, which was hinted at from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Vialet is in this group of people.

In the image, Thor wields his Stormbreaker ax, while Warlock wears a suit similar to the one seen in the comics., although with duller colors. Warlock lacks his signature glossy blonde hair and instead has a color closer to Bale’s. Hopefully this doesn’t stop at an illustration and come true.

Due to the restructuring of the release schedule at Marvel and Disney caused by COVID-19, Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere until February 28, 2022.

Via: Camille Vialet

Tags: Adam Warlock, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Cinema, illustration, marvel, MCU, Movie, pelicula, Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder











Nintendo Warns Against Possible Delays Over COVID-19



Modern Warfare is on its way to becoming CoD’s most successful game

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.