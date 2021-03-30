Thor comic book review, no. 9 by Panini Comics

In the previous issue, Tony and Aziz were trying to calm the media down until Iron Man used a little pem so he could quietly talk to Aziz and claim the hammer. At that moment, Thor appears apologizing to Aziz and asking for the hammer, but in the end Tony grabbed it to blame Thor for his irresponsibility, since it could have been taken by some villain. Not wanting to return it, Thor demonstrated his strength after taking a hit from the mjolnir and retrieved his hammer. With the matter settled, Aziz asked Thor for a favor and Thor agreed to help him fly as if he were Thor himself with the hammer. Then Aziz ditched the Asgardian suit, thanked him for the favor, and commented on how he used to make things work again: either by hitting them with the hammer or with a reset. Returning to a certain house, Thor remembered Aziz’s and Tony’s words about taking a break while looking at a photograph of Donald Blake. In this issue, Thor asks Loki to take care of his body as he exchanges with Donald Blake and acquires answers from the mjolnir.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with an explanation of the Thor myth and how Odin created Donald Blake to teach him compassion and frailty. Then, the place where Donald Blake is when Thor is permanently fighting on Earth is shown. Currently, Thor asks Loli to babysit Donald Blake while he rests for a weekend. However, Loki does not want to lie and does not buy that lie, because he knows where Donald Blake and Thor go when they exchange and, knowing what happens with the mjolnir, he believes that he seeks answers from The Elders. In the end, Loki agrees to babysit, but reminds Thor that he will owe him a huge favor. Thus, Thor uses the hammer, but something goes wrong and he ends up in the kingdom of Donald Blake, which is dark and bloody. Finally, Donald Blake appears before Loki with a dark appearance and attacks him until he knocks him down, making it clear that he will never again be the refuge of a god and he will never be Thor. The number ends with Donald Blake breaking the cane.

In general, we are facing a great start to a story arc in which the figure of Donald Blake is reintroduced for new readers and Thor’s need to exchange for him, although this time it is with hidden intentions. Intentions that only Loki manages to discover after addressing the issue, knowing what happens with the mjolnir. After agreeing to help Thor and witnessing the final tremendous cliffhanger, we can say without a doubt that Donny Cates has big plans for Donald Blake and Thor, and that this battle that will happen between both personalities will not be easy for either of them. both because they will both want to stay in the world of the living forever.

As for the characters, Thor he is eager to win Loki’s favor and thus exchange himself for Donald Blake and thus have a few days of peace. Nevertheless, Loki He does not want to lie to anyone and he knows that Thor is not telling him the whole truth and that he wants to achieve something by trading with Donald Blake. However, he agrees to have a favor to collect.

On rhythm, Donny Cates opts for time assets to show Thor’s urgency to win Loki’s favor, as well as what would happen next.

On an artistic level, Nic klein It provides a quite remarkable drawing with very good background and character designs, but, above all, it masters the facial and body expressions of the characters very well when it comes to displaying a wide range of emotions. On the other hand, it also gives us fascinating images and also very dynamic effects that make us enjoy the comic at all times.

In short, I consider that we are facing a number of fairly powerful arc start that will hook every fan instantly and you will want to know more.