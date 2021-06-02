Thor 4’s filming ends and the director says it’s his craziest movie

After about four months of filming, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth film that Marvel Studios dedicates to Thor, completes its filming phase. The main photography of the feature film comes to an end as confirmed by the actor Chris Hemsworth with a new photo in which we can see him with the director Taika Waititi, who as we know is also in charge of lending his body to Korg since “Thor: Ragnarok ”.

The photo shows Hemsworth with that rocker look that we saw in images leaked back in February, when the first images of the filming set were filtered, and Waititi with Korg’s outfit. Accompany the following text:

It’s the end in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s national no push-ups day, so I thought this super chill photo was appropriate. The movie is going to be crazy, weird, funny, and it might as well strike a chord or two. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who have made this another incredible Marvel journey. Fasten your seat belts, get ready and see you in theaters !!!

In a comment to that publication, Waititi added that “this film is the craziest thing i have ever done and I’m honored to beat myself up and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022. ” These words from Waititi are in line with what he said back in 2019, when he called ‘Love and Thunder’ a “brighter” and “bolder” movie than “Thor: Ragnarok.”

‘Love and Thunder’ began filming in Australia at the end of January, and various members of Guardians of the Galaxy have also participated in some scenes. Specifically, it is known that Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will reprise their roles as Peter Quill, Drax, Nebula and Mantis, respectively.

The sequel will also feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She will wield the Mjolnir herself as Mighty Thor in a story straight out of the pages of Jason Aaron’s Thor series. Additionally, Christian Bale will make his MCU debut as Gorr’s movie villain, the Butcher God.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.