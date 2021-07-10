Thor 4 is so crazy that “it’s almost like it shouldn’t be done”

Director of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Taika waititi, continues to advance the film, which will become the fourth film in the Thor franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Empire magazine for its issue released on July 8, director, screenwriter and actor Taika Waititi expanded his last post with an Instagram post he shared in early June announcing that filming had ended. In that post, he described his work with the cast and crew “as the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”

Well just between you [y yo] And readers, I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived like ten lives. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made.

But now Waititi clarifies that it is “crazy” because what he has created “should not make sense.” According to the director, what makes the next Marvel movie so crazy and wild is how it has mixed up all of its elements, from its plot to its cast.

If you write all the elements of this movie, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be done. If you walk into a room and say, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who is in it? This people. What are you going to call it? Love and Thunder. You would not work again. Maybe I won’t after this.

The Oscar winner didn’t just poke fun at why making the movie was so wild. He also shared a bit about what fans can expect from the upcoming movie, and it promises a “very different” story than Thor: Ragnarok.

There will be a lot more excitement in this movie. And much more love. And many more thunder. And much more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.

The director’s comments come shortly after Jaimie Alexander, who returns as Lady Sif for this film, after also reappearing the series “Loki”, commented on Instagram that “The lady is back … and is here to stay.” Also Karen Gillan, who will have a small appearance as Nebula, has also advanced that we will see a “crazier side” of her character in this Thor 4.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God. The film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

