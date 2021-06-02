Thompson and Popyrin are eliminated in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 23:00 CEST

The Serbian player Nikola Cacic, number 53 of the ATP and the Bosnian tennis player Tomislav Brkic, number 66 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in two hours and sixteen minutes by 7-5, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 to australians Jordan thompson Y Alexei Popyrin. After this result, the couple takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, Cacic and Brkic, the winners, managed to break the serve 4 times to their rivals, obtained 71% of the first service, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 64% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break the serve to their opponents 2 times, obtained a 79% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points.

Cacic and Brkic will face each other in the round of 32 of the competition with the Spanish Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos.

The tournament (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.