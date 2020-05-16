Many years ago we lost sight of the best version on the track of Thomaz Bellucci. The left-hander from Rio de Janeiro has spent several seasons fighting against a mountain that is getting steeper and steeper, a horizon that is not making it easy for him in his dream of getting back into the top 100. Now that first-person testimonials are fashionable, the Brazilian expresses his feelings in a letter published by At the voice of tennis in which he recounts all the ghosts he had to face throughout his career, from long before even this most distressing last stretch.

To start his writing, Bellucci begins by treating the internal difficulties with which he lived from a young age to show himself as he was. “I always worried a lot about what others thought of me, maybe too much. Being a tennis player means being judged all the time, depend on your results, continually deal with the mental aspect. In a sport that maximizes everything in your life, your whole life comes with you on the court. The easiest thing is to play tennis, get there and train; the difficult thing is to deal with everything else, ”says the former world number 21.

“One of the things I am most proud of is that I was always a sensible person, I never let myself be carried away by victories, I was always myself from the beginning. Today I am still that same person. However, when I was younger I didn’t know how to express myself, I communicated badly with the fans, with the people, and that gave me a bad image, a distorted image as a person, not so much as a player. This generated misunderstandings, so now I have an image that is not what I would like. Being a public figure, you end up being judged all the time, you end up understanding that people will speak ill or well about you regardless of what you do, ”says Tieté’s after many years of experience with the media.

It is just a decade since Thomaz reached his best professional ranking, a consequence of all the effort and pressure put on him from a young age. Sometimes maybe more than necessary. “Few people know this, but at first I had a difficult relationship with tennis and my family. From a young age I had to learn to be accused of being a successful and disciplined guy, an athlete who did everything right. My parents introduced me to the sport and that has merit because then I went far, but I think my relationship with tennis could have been lighter. My father always demanded a lot from me in terms of results and discipline, I had an internal conflict, I just wanted to play to show him that I would be a good player. That’s how I ended up losing stages of my childhood that would never return, experiences that I later carried along on my journey as a tennis player ”, he recalls with some pain about that stage.

At the beginning of 2018, already immersed in some difficult years, the Brazilian would receive a new setback after that suspension for doping. “As much as I have had a difficult time in my career, I never thought of stopping or giving up. I never had doubts that I wanted to continue being a player and continue traveling, I have always liked competing. The doping break I had was the most challenging moment of my careerI lost my rhythm and came back from scratch, I had an emotional problem because of how people would receive the news. For me, that weighed much more than losing ranking points or not playing tournaments. When you do things wrong you don’t worry too much, because you did it wrong and the result doesn’t surprise you. The problem is that here I had not done anything wrong and I had to pay a toll that was not for me, “replies the resident in Sao Paulo.

Bellucci’s words once again highlight how complicated the world of tennis is, alerting us that it is not just about getting on the court and passing the ball to the other side. “The emotional burden of competing in an individual sport is very great. You have to deal with all the frustrations and feelings on your own, that’s why I have worked with psychologists, psychiatrists and many other therapists. I’m still doing it, it’s important to have someone who opens up to tell you about all your difficulties. When you don’t take care of your mental health, you run the risk of creating a monster inside that you don’t know how to handle later. In tennis not everything is so simple, it is not enough to say: “Thomaz plays well but his mentality is not good.” No one can have everything, all the time. Honestly, I do not see a relationship between my bad results and my mental part, I think it is a relationship at all. I couldn’t attribute a loss to a single factor, but people tend to simplify everything. ”

With all these vicissitudes on top, it may even be logical to think of withdrawal. Bellucci, for the moment, prefers to try this option from a distance. “For now I don’t see myself retiring, I am 32 years old and more than fifteen seasons as a professional. I don’t see my most recent results linked to my age, physically I feel good, maybe it will be three or four more years until this idea begins to mature, to think about the end of the trip. Of course, everything will depend on my next results, if I continue to play small tournaments the possibility of saying goodbye may come later. Instead, a return to the top100 would increase the chances of continuing. I’m still working hard on this, it’s not easy, but it never was, “he concludes.

.