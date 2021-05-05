Thomasin McKenzie to star in Kerri Strug’s biopic, ‘Perfect’

As Deadline reports, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ star Thomasin McKenzie has signed on to play the title role in the upcoming biopic centered on the legendary gymnast Kerri Strug’s historic victory at the 1996 Olympics.

The film will be directed by Olivia Wilde (‘Super Nerds’) from a script written by Ronnie Sandahl (‘Borg vs McEnroe’), in a production expected to start in January 2022. The film will mark the first feature film as headline. poster for the 20-year-old Neo-Zealand actress after participating in the cast of the aforementioned Taika Waititiy film ‘The True Story of Kelly’s Band’, by Justin Kurzel.

The film will tell the true story of Kerri Strug’s inspiring Olympic journey. In 1996, she was part of the US women’s gymnastics team known as the Magnificent Seven. During the final rotation against the Russian team, Strug bravely completed the final jump despite having a badly injured ankle from a bad fall on his first attempt. Due to her perseverance and determination, Strug had won Team USA’s first gold medal and was hailed as a national sports heroine.

Based on the book by Strug and John P. Lopez, ‘Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams,’ the film will be released worldwide by Searchlight Pictures, a company that acquired its rights for $ 15 million. Executive producers will be Wilde, Sandahl, Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford, Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay, with Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Pulse Films serving as producers.

McKenzie will be starring in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film ‘Last Night in Soho’ and M. Night Shyamalan’s future thriller ‘Old’, which will be released later this year.