Thomas Vinterberg, the director of ‘Another Round’, to make his television debut

Thomas vinterberg going through one of the best moments of his career. With two Oscar nominations (Best Director and Best International Film) and the critics and the public at his feet, thanks to ‘Another Round’, the Danish filmmaker will make his leap to television with the series ‘Families Like Ours’. As Variety advances, it will be a six-part drama set during what appears to be a quiet summer in Denmark, which will be interrupted by a flood sweeping across the country. While the citizens are evacuated, the territory is becoming empty. Those who can afford it travel to safer places; and those who do not, will take advantage of a program financed by the government and that will take them to places where survival will be more difficult. A reflection on the things that you cannot control in life that cannot come at a better time.

With this series, which will premiere on the Danish network TV2 in late 2021 or early 2022, Vinterberg brings his unmistakable universe to the small screen, a social cry that we have already seen in his titles such as’ The hunt ‘,’ Far from the madding crowd ‘,’ The commune ‘or’ Kusrk ‘. The director will also sign the script together with Bo Hr. Hansen, with whom he already collaborated on the movie ‘The Biggest Heroes’.

