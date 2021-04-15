Thomas Tuchel loses the papers in Champions

04/15/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The end of the match between Porto and Chelsea was not exactly smooth. The blue team arrived at the end of the tie with two goals ahead, but the last minutes of the Portuguese created a climate of tension that finally exploded. According to The Mirror, Thomas Tuchel finished the game overwhelmed by emotions, and ended up facing Sergio Conceiçao.

Mehdi Taremi unleashed the storm. The Iranian forward hit a sensational Chilean in the 93rd minute that put Chelsea on the ropes. In the following action, Evanilson was knocked down by Rüdiger in the blue area, and the Portuguese energetically demanded the penalty that would have meant taking the game into extra time. For this reason, according to the English newspaper, Tuchel ordered the Porto coach to “take it up the ass” during this controversial action.

According to Conceiçao at the post-match press conference, the German coach continued to give insults after that action. “My English is not perfect. We did not speak during the game. I was concentrating on the game and I didn’t understand his reaction very well. I heard some insults, but that already happened. It’s not pretty. My anger at the end came from that, because I did not say anything to him during the game“explained the Porto coach.

Pepe, captain of the Portuguese team, went to speak with Tuchel after the match, demanding explanations for his behavior. After the occasional scuffle, they had to be separated to avoid greater evils.