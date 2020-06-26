Porsche has a very special activity scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 26: the Porsche Esports Sprint Trophy Latin America. 14 pilots from the region will participate in this online competition and the Colombian representative will be Thomas Steuer.

Autoelite, exclusive importer of Porsche for Colombia, chose Steuer thanks to his recognized record in different categories such as the Colombian Touring Car Championship, the Trans-Siberian Rally with a Porsche Cayenne, the 6 Hours of Bogotá (three victories), the 24 Hours of Daytona, Le Mans Classic and the Paris-Dakar Rally.

On this challenge, Thomas Steuer commented: “It is an honor to be able to represent Colombia and Autoelite before Porsche Latin America. I thank them immensely. This invitation is spectacular and fun, and we are also helping a good cause.

A month ago I had my first virtual championship, which was a success. It was organized by the Automobile Club of Colombia (ACC) with 180 participants. I already have my simulator, my discipline and I am training hard, we will also be running on a spectacular machine, the Porsche 911 RSR, 4-liter 510 HP. It is incredible to be able to be virtually on the Circuit de La Sarthe, since two years ago I did it in person, “Thomas Steuer told F1Latam.com.

The spectacular 911 RSR, car chosen for the Porsche Esports Sprint Trophy Latin America

The competition will take place in the Gran Turismo game on the Sony PlayStation 4 platform and will take place on the Circuit de la Sarthe. The race is agreed to 12 laps at 13 kilometers and 626 meters with their Porsche 911 RSR. As a rule it is mandatory to enter twice for tire change and refueling.

The Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Sprint Trophy Latin America, named a few days ago the PLA Virtual Regional Series, will deliver $ 9,000 in prizes (5,000 to the winner, 3,000 to second place and 1,000 to third place). The money will be donated to the ‘Empathy Pact’, an initiative led by the non-profit organization TECHO that seeks to raise funds to help families affected by the coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean. TAG Heuer also joined the ‘Empathy Pact’ by donating three watches to be auctioned by TECHO. These watches, whose total cost is $ 7,550 in the United States, are engraved with the TECHO logo.

Meanwhile Jorge Behar, General Manager of Autoelite, expressed: “It is a great pride to be able to be part of this regional race that provides support to so many homes that suffer the ravages of this pandemic. We are convinced that Thomas is going to play a fundamental role in this race We firmly believe that his skills and prowess at the wheel. “

Schedule – Saturday June 27 – Colombia Time

6:00 Start of transmission in PorscheVirtualRacing.com

6:10 Practice / Presentation of pilots

6:20 Start of qualifying

6:35 Race start

7:35 Awards ceremony, podium, interviews

Complete list of participants:

Argentina: Ricardo Daniel Moreno

Chile: Francisco de Cárcer

Colombia: Thomas Steuer

Costa Rica: Esteban Villalobos

El Salvador: Víctor Moisés Tarazi Dumas

Guatemala: Juan Diego Hernández

Jamaica: Kyle Gregg

Mexico: Víctor Medina

Panama: Juan Carlos Pretelt

Peru: Alonso Regalado Carabelli

Paraguay: Luis Knopfelmacher

Puerto Rico: Giovanni Román

Dominican Republic: Pedro Zaiter

Trinidad and Tobago: Garvin Daniel