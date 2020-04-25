These weeks of stoppage in the world of soccer due to the coronavirus have left many rumors about Thomas Partey’s future at Atlético de Madrid. The mattress club wants to renew the midfielder Ghanaian, but his 50 million buyout clause has the big European teams behind him.

Both sides, Atlético and Thomas have already started the first talks to extend the contract Ghanaian, which ends in 2023. The African footballer is one of the players who charges less and has been acquiring a more important role in recent years, until reaching this season, where he is already a must for Cholo Simeone.

Thomas has gained in hierarchy as well as fulfilling his projection, so his salary and his 50 million termination clause are already obsolete. That starting price has led several clubs to knock on his door in the last year and a half, but the idea of ​​the Atlético youth squad is to continue in the Metropolitano.

The current situation has led footballer and club to address the topic of renewal at the end of the season. Atlético has to see what are the real economic consequences of the stoppage caused by the coronavirus, but they are clear that there will be no problem to renew a Thomas who also wants to continue wearing the red and white shirt and succeed under Cholo Simeone.

Her father, ‘entangling’

In the last days, some controversial statements from Thomas’s father they have clouded the atmosphere. The father of the Atlético footballer assured that his son had conversations with Arsenal, which forced Partey’s representative agency to go out, according to the African player, to deny his father’s words.

In addition, he also went on to assure that he would recommend his son to leave Atlético whenever a team with more money arrives. Before these statements, Thomas’s agents also came out to deny those words, ensuring that They were false and that if it were for economic conditions, the Ghanaian international would have already left the banks of the Manzanares several seasons ago.