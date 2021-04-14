Thomas Pidcock lights his star on the Brabanzona Arrow

Apr 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

The Ineos-Granadiers hatchery does not stop forming young promises. The British squad, undoubtedly the most powerful in the world squad, has started the 2021 calendar with the power that was expected, rounded off by the photo of Montjuïc in La Volta a Catalunya.

The British Thomas Pidcock, one of the ‘jewels’ of the Ineos, born in Leeds 21 years ago, confirmed himself with a star and reality of cycling, imposing himself in a big way against the Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), in the 61st edition of the Brabanzona Arrow disputed between Leuven and Overijse, with a route of 201.7 kilometers.

Another figure that is confirmed in world cycling. Thomas Pidcock dynamited the Brabanzona Arrow, selected the group of applicants, escaped with two posh runners such as Van Aert and the Italian Matteo Trentin and he finished them off on the finish line with class and enormous authority.

Nothing to object when it comes to scoring his first professional victory. Pidcock let the big favorite, Van Aert, take the sprint, reacted with class, with force, and overtook him like a breath, leaving the Belgian champion standing. He raised his arms in an unforgettable gesture, with a time of 4h.36.27.

An auction that confirms that Pidcock joins the generation of riders who will shape the present and the future of cycling. The winner of the Giro for young people in 2020 and world champion and European junior and sub’23 cyclocross, had already warned with a fifth place this year in the Strade Bianche and a third in the Kuurne-Brussels.

In the Flecha Brabanzona, in a team that also had the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz in its ranks, he became the protagonists, resolving as a veteran cyclist at the moment of truth.

In a test without Spaniards, there was a break of 9 runners who encouraged the first kilometers. No favorites among them, but in the chasing group were men like Remi Cavaagna and Dylan Teuns, somewhat more concerning.

At the finish line 50, the scenery began to change. Van Aert’s Jumbo Visma and Pidcock’s Ineos said he was already well off getaways and tightened the pace notably.

Between them, Thomas Pidcock threw the first dart, who took Van Aert and Trentin to the wheel in search of the first intercalated group and the head. Once reached, and again in the Moskestraat, 32 from the finish line, a single leading group of 18 was formed where the chosen ones were, except for the Belgian Van Avermaet.

An accelerated selection process began. Van Aert tightened the chain to 30 goal and reduced the expedition to 7 runners. One of them, the Italian Matteo Trentin, soon let go of the hell, with a powerful acceleration away from the finish line. He raised the battle alone against a good group of rivals.

When Trentin was 21 seconds ahead of Overijse 16, and again in the magical place of Moskestraat, the most demanding level with 500 meters at 7.1 percent, Van Aert and Pidcock decided to tie the loop to the UAE Emirates rider.

With 14 to goal they were 3 against the world, 3 for the glory of the Flecha Brabanzona. They understood each other in order to avoid being hit by the pursuing group, where Cosnefroy and Cavagna were threatening, but there was little time and space left.

The final slope of Overijse (1.5 km at 3.6 percent) was going to be the decisive stage. The 3 stop to study enemy movements, before the imminent arrival of the others.

The game of glances is broken by Van Aert attacking from afar, he opens a few meters of clarity, but immediately Pidcock reacted, full of strength, with plenty of strength, to achieve an unforgettable golden victory. It was its premiere. The first of no one knows how many.

Pidcock succeeded Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, current world champion and absent in the Flecha Brabanzona.