Thomas Müller sets off the alarms in Germany | Excelsior

HERZOGENAURACH

German striker Thomas Müller suffers knee discomfort and did not train this Monday, but the Mannschaft did not confirm the information of the newspaper Bild, that published that it would not be able to play on Wednesday against Hungary.

Müller suffers a knee joint capsule injury. “As of the time I speak to you, no decision has been made about his participation in Wednesday’s game,” Mannschaft spokesman Jens Grittner said.

Bayern Munich forward was injured in the last minutes of the match against Portugal, won 4-2 on Saturday.

What’s more Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gündogan stayed at the hotel and did not train this Monday, after being replaced on Saturday; the first due to problems in a patellar tendon and the second with a blow to the calf. The German team has not indicated if they have options to play against Hungary.

They did train, albeit individually, by Lukas Klostermann (thigh) and Toni Kroos (fatigue).

Germany hosts Hungary in Munich on Wednesday on the last day of group F, in which all options are open. Both teams need to win to save all their qualifying options.

