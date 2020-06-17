Thomas Müller claimed that this Bundesliga title was one of his most emotional trophy hauls of his career after Bayern clinched on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game just before the half-time intermission to give the Bavarians their eighth successive German championship.

This season was certainly a rollercoaster for Bayern, getting over their early struggles under Niko Kovač to win 26 of their 29 games under Hansi Flick.

“We had to fight hard, but that describes a bit the situation of the last few weeks,” Müller told ARD. “We stayed with it.

“The fighting spirit, regardless of the quality, is enormous.

“With this comeback that we started and the way we played in the second half of the season, I have rarely had so many emotional moments in Bundesliga matches, whether at Borussia Dortmund [a 1-0 win last month] or today.

“When I look at the boys, we achieved this common goal and it is one that we achieved with pride.”

Though Bayern were not able to celebrate in their usual fashion, Müller claimed that wouldn’t stop him and his team-mates from (responsibly) toasting the occasion.

“We will devote ourselves to the evening in compliance with the rules and let the emotions run wild for the time being,” he said.

“During the coronavirus period, everyone has to have a single table, but we will not necessarily give up.

“You can still lift a glass two meters away with a little distance.”

Bayern are still alive in the Champions League and can complete the domestic double on 4 July when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal final.