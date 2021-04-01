Thomas Müller: “Guardiola is the best”

04/01/2021 at 7:04 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Thomas Müller praised Pep Guardiola, who was his coach at Bayern Munich for three seasons. In a statement for the British newspaper Daily Mail, the German striker claimed that Guardiola was one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best. “The way he prepares his teams, the games against minor teams, is the best.“

In addition, he affirms that the teams led by the Catalan coach are generally clear candidates to win the national championship. “Normally a Pep team wins the League for sure“A reflection of this was his time at Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles in the three seasons he was with the German club.

Although he won a total of seven titles After his time at the Bavarian club, the demand to win the Champions League was maximum. Pep arrived at Bayern the season following Jupp Heynkes’ hat-trick and was singled out for failing to win the European title, falling in the semifinals for the three consecutive years.

The challenge of winning it all again in Germany

Müller explains that the coach tried to do everything possible to repeat the great feat of 2013 again. “Pep tried everything to be successful. So we had no time to rest in our victories“He recognizes the high demand of Guardiola with his players to compete again for all titles. “He kicked us in the ass every training session as he wanted to show everyone that in the new league he could do it again.. “

The Bayern footballer also told about the coach’s method of knowing the level of his players. “Guardiola said: ‘I will take you to the area and then you have to show me your talent and your feeling.’ So plan and prepare everything up to about 20 meters in front of the arch. “

On the other hand, the German player confesses the high demands involved in managing a club like Bayern. “I usually say that you age three years in a year playing for Bayern. The intensity is very high, of course also with the mids“Even so, Müller himself assures that this most critical aspect helps him improve day by day.

At the age of 31, Thomas Müller has become a fundamental part of Bayern Munich. Debuting with the German club in 2008, he has already 13 seasons defending the same jersey. With a total of 27 titles in his club and a World Cup in their selectionIt seems that the German still has many years left to continue winning titles.