Thomas Muller does not think about his return with the German national team

04/13/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Bayern Munich footballer, Thomas Müller, does not have in mind his call with the German National Team for the Eurocup. Speaking to a press conference, the German player assures that for now he does not think about his possible return with the team he directs Joachim Löw. “I cannot give a concrete answer, we are concerned about other things. It’s like everything that happens in the club. For my part, there is nothing to tell.“

After an irregular season, Müller now admits that he is only focused on giving his best version and achieving the maximum possible triumphs with the team. “There will be enough time in May to talk about it. “

Müller has not played for the German national team since November 2018, specifically in the UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands (2-2). For his part, the coach Joachim Löw recently hinted that he could count on the Bayern Munich footballer again, in addition to other names such as Hummels or Boateng.

After 100 appearances and 38 goals for his national teamAt the age of 31, his return with the Mannschaft could be a reality. With EURO 2020 just around the corner, the player would thus have the opportunity to lift his first European Championship title with his country’s team.