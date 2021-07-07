Thomas Müller, critical of Löw’s tactical decisions

07/07/2021 at 4:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The elimination of the European Championship in the round of 16 fell like a jug of cold water on Germany. After a disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup, the Mannschaft was defeated by England (2-0). Despite their strong performance against Portugal on matchday two of the group stage (2-4), the side led by Joachim Löw failed to chase away the ghosts of the past, and criticism after the elimination came quickly.

Thomas Müller, a veteran forward of the German national team, did not shine during the European Championship. He even missed an obvious goal chance that could have radically changed the game against England.. However, this has not prevented him from being critical of his coach in statements collected by Bayern Münich’s monthly newsletter.

The Bavarian striker has been very dissatisfied with the tactics used by what until now had been his coach in the national team, marked by a clear defensive character. “We have failed. We dedicate most of our efforts to defensive work and waiting for the opponent, and finally we didn’t manage to score a goal “.

The game between Germany and England was marked by caution, and consequently, the scoreboard was opened with 15 minutes remaining in the game. “The two teams neutralized each other with five-man defenses. In these types of matches, the first team to score is usually the one to win.“.

Despite the disappointment after the elimination of the European Championship, Müller wanted to look to the future with some optimism, although he acknowledges that they will have to row against the tide to reverse this bad dynamic. “We have great players, but there is still a lot of work to do“The German team will face its next commitments with two great novelties: Hansi Flick, who replaces Löw on the bench, and the resignation of Toni Kroos, who has announced his retirement from international football.