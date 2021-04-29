Thomas Middleditch Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $ 2.6 Million in Divorce

Last month, a Los Angeles Times piece — which investigated misconduct claims at former Hollywood club Cloak & Dagger — included an allegation that the Solar Opposites voice actor groped a woman at the members-only club. The woman, Hannah harding, claimed that, in 2019, he came up to her on the dance floor of the “black room.” At the time, she was 21 years old. “Harding said Middleditch made lewd sexual overtures toward her and her girlfriend,” the outlet wrote. “She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees.”

Among the employees was Kate morgan, the club’s operations manager, who told the Los Angeles Times that she asked the club’s co-founders — musicians Adam bravin and Michael Patterson—To ban Middleditch. “I felt like they dismissed it,” Morgan said. “I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK.”

At the time, Thomas’ attorney declined to comment to E! News about the allegation. The star has yet to respond publicly.