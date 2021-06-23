Thomas Meunier asks players to “not come out of the closet because people are stupid”



The statements were made after Belgium certified their pass to the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Since the UEFA decided to ban the use of the LGBT flag colors at the Allianz Arena Munich, there have been many repercussions. Most of them reject this decision and show their support for the LGBT community. However, the footballer from Belgium, Thomas meunier made strong statements about it at a press conference after their qualification for the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

The former footballer of the Paris Saint-Germain He strongly attacked UEFA and added fuel to the fire in relation to this issue. The 29-year-old winger considers that the world of football is not ready to accept footballers with other sexual orientations. Faced with this conception, the defender prefers that the players do not expose their condition so they do not reject them.

Last minute! The German goalkeeper, Neuer, will once again wear the bracelet with the LGTBI flag in the match Germany – Hungary pic.twitter.com/WkOw9PYq8s – LGBT Equality 🏳️‍🌈 (@LGBT Equality) June 22, 2021

“I would advise against gay footballers ‘coming out’ because people are stupid. Mindsets have not developed on that topic. Even within certain teams, I know players who would refuse to play with some who had ‘come out of the closet’. It’s scary so the situation better stay the way it is, for the well-being of the person, ”Meunier said.

UEFA took its punishment by Meunier

The footballer of Borussia Dortmund hinted that UEFA washes its hands of all these discriminatory acts that are happening today. In the last hours the confederation prohibited the lighting of the Allianz Arena with the colors of the LGTB flag at the request of the Government of Hungary, a country that has hit this community hard.

In sports & in life, diversity makes a team stronger. While we are not able to change the lights at the #AllianzArena this week, we hear you & we stand firm in our commitment to support the LGBTQIA community. This week, this month & all year round. The arena turns 🌈again this July! pic.twitter.com/e7sC6xICEV – Allianz (@Allianz) June 22, 2021

“We are in the 21st century. Medieval ideas have had their time. It is unfortunate what is happening with UEFA at the moment. Those who decide wear earmuffs. You’re not going to change things by putting up a ‘no to racism’ sign in the bands of the field. You have to react. I think many are afraid of getting wet. For me it is necessary to change things ”, concluded the full-back.

