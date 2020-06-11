Thomas Lane, defendant in George Floyd case on bail The defendant was released this Wednesday His next appearance in court is June 29

Thomas Lane, one of four dismissed Minneapolis police officers charged with the death of George Floyd, was released from jail on Wednesday, after posting bail of $ 750,000.

The 37-year-old Thomas Lane left the Hennepin County Jail around 4:08 p.m., jail records show, the New York Post reported.

His next appearance in court is June 29, the newspaper added.

Thomas Lane and two other former police officers, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, were arrested last week and charged with aiding and abetting the death of George Floyd during his arrest on May 25, for allegedly passing a forged bill of 20 dollars in a grocery store.

Thao, 34, and Kueng, 26, were still detained Wednesday with the right to an unconditional bail of $ 1 million each, or $ 750,000 each with conditions.

Derek Chauvin, the now former police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes in arrest, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Under Minnesota law, assisting and inciting second-degree murder amounts to one count of second-degree murder, for which Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng face the same potential sentence as Derek Chauvin, a maximum of 40 years in prison, if convicted.

Judge sets bail for Derek Chauvin

A judge set a $ 1 million bond Monday for the Minneapolis police officer facing second-degree murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was silent for most of his first court hearing, an 11-minute session in which he appeared through a closed-circuit system from the maximum security state prison in Oak Park Heights .

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not appeal the bond – which increased from the $ 500,000 originally established in the case – and did not address the merits of the charges.

Nelson did not speak to the media after the session.

Chauvin’s next appearance was scheduled for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Chauvin is also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree murder for the incident that killed Floyd on May 25.

George Floyd, an African-American who was handcuffed, died after the white police officer pinched his neck with his knee for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and asked to be allowed to breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked protests, some of them violent, in Minneapolis that quickly spread to various cities in the United States and other countries.

