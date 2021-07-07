Thomas Heurtel, another star for the Real Madrid squad

It seems that the history of Real Madrid basketball with him FC Barcelona It has not finished yet despite the fact that a transfer between the two biggest rivals in Spanish basketball has already been confirmed. Given the information that confirms that Adam Hanga He will be a new merengue player for the next few seasons, the last thing that has become official is that the Hungarian will not be the only one to defend the colors of the Madrid team after having passed through the Palau at home.

At the expense of Adam Hanga becoming a new player on the roster of Pablo Laso, the one that is already confirmed and has signed its new contract with the WiZink Center entity is Thomas heurtel. A story that had been growing since the beginning of this year and that has already become a more than interesting reality for this next year.

A luxury escort

When the mess between Thomas Heurtel and FC Barcelona broke out, the release of the player and his signing for Real Madrid was negotiated, but the impediments placed by his home club ended up preventing the transfer of the Frenchman, who ended up at ASVEL Lyon during that time. second leg of the season.

Now, Thomas Heurtel is already a Real Madrid player and the whole of the Spanish capital increases their offensive performance in an unexpectedly powerful way.

With the presence of the Frenchman who will be at the Olympic Games defending the interests of his national team, Pablo Laso will have a 1-2 that, in addition to being an excellent game director, is a better scorer who can score points from any location on the floor. .

Very complementary player with other exteriors, being able to form base combos that have many skills to take advantage of from the position of 1 on the team. It rains less in the Real Madrid after the departures of such important players throughout the season.