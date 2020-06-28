Thomas Dutronc, besides being a nice guy, is a good musician and not presumptuous; something strange coming from the son of two huge French music figures such as FranÇoise Hardy and Jacques Dutronc.

For Thomas what is cool is jazz, especially the “manouche”, which, undoubtedly, its king was Django Reinhardt, for this reason he released about four albums where the fusion of gypsy jazz with the so-called French chanson achieved a perfect combination that I grant him a certain prestige in France and the respect of many. It is very difficult to convince and succeed being the son of two celebrities, and it is that almost always people tend to compare or, worse still, belittle the talent of the son of a famous person with the excuse that it is by pure plug-in that he has managed to get there where is it. But it is here that Thomas Dutronc has managed to avoid all that and now, after achieving success on his own merits, he allows himself to realize a dream with his new work entitled “Frenchy”.

Accompanied by his quartet he takes advantage of his talent and the greatness of his parents to call an international cast of guests ranging from Iggy Pop, Diana Krall, Stacey Kent, Youn Sun Nah, Haley Reinhart, Jeff Goldblum and Billy Gibbons, to pay tribute to the French song. And the best thing of all is that he succeeds in proving again that his is really talent and “savoir faire”.

Iggy Pop along with the Krall sing in “C’est si bon” that the great Yves Montand immortalized forever. Edith Piaf’s iconic “La Vie en Rose” with Gibbons could not be missing light years from his Texan blues, but he managed to sculpt some beautiful brush strokes with his guitar. The album runs between Latin percussion and the musette in a languid and sensual way through a songbook as perfect as it is nostalgic, but be careful, you will not believe that it is only a journey through nostalgia, Dutronc has both art and diverse tastes, For this reason, he does not hesitate to make some great and curious versions of “Playground Love” by the also French Air together with Nah from South Korea, and a Daft Punk version of his interplanetary success “Get Lucky”. Sensational the review of the theme by Pierre Barouh for that film “Un Homme et Une Femme” and, of course, a melody by Reinhardt, a modernized version of “Minor Swing” where Stephane Grappelli’s violin is replaced by a Rhodes piano, and electric guitars to acoustic ones. Definitively beautiful album for open-minded people and lovers of different musical types.

Thomas Dutronc – Frenchy

2020-06-28

