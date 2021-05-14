Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim to direct Secret Invasion series

The Serie “Marvel’s Secret Invasion” has found its directors responsible. The Hollywood Reporter means exclusively that Thomas Bezucha (“Let Him Go”) and Ali Selim (“The Looming Tower”) will direct the series. Both thus join the creative team of the series in which we already had Kyle Bradstreet, from “Mr. Robot ”, who served as the main screenwriter and executive producer of the series.

Also, confirm that the series will have a total of six episodes, so that both will direct the total of chapters, each directing three and three, or four and two. It therefore seems that “Scarlet Witch and Vision” is the only series at the moment with a total of nine chapters, and the usual novelty will be the six “one hour” episodes (we already know how that one hour chapters goes ).

Production will take place in Europe this fall, with the UK being one of the multiple filming locations. At the moment, it still has no official release date, but there is talk of 2022.

At the time of the series announcement they confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would return in their respective roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos. In recent weeks, they have been joined by Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The plot details of the series remain a mystery but it is known that the base premise will be that the Skrulls have infiltrated human society, and that some of Earth’s superheroes have been replaced by Skrulls years before. Of course, the massiveness of the comics event is set aside to focus on the elements of paranoia.

(news in writing)

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter