Olympic Games

Thomas Bach, in Eurosport’s ‘The Cube’: “The Paris 2024 Games will be the most inclusive”

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, stopped by Eurosport’s The Cube for an extensive interview with our expert and Olympic medalist, Greg Rutherford. The top Olympic president made it clear that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be “the most inclusive ever.”

00:08:06, 9 minutes ago