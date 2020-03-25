Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, spoke to the media after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the year 2021. The German confessed that all possible scenarios and alternatives have been considered: “The new dates for the Games will be decided as soon as possible. The possibilities are not restricted to the summer months. All options are contemplated. It is a challenge. You have to consult everything with the 33 international Federations. ” Of course, some Games out of place in summer could wreak havoc on the tennis calendar, with the possibility of coinciding with some Grand Slam or end-of-year tournaments.

.