It seems that not everything is lost during the quarantine, because the music is saving us from pulling our hair by not finding with what to distract us these days that we are spending at home. After postponing his tour of the United States – and sadly cancel the dates I had in Mexico-, Thom Yorke makes this complex moment more enjoyable by releasing new music.

It turns out that Radiohead frontman and vocalist performed last night on Jimmy Fallon’s show, being the brand new musical guest of the show. Many thought that he would perform some of the songs from his most recent record material, ANIMA, however for this unique occasion Good Thom wanted to surprise the world by playing “Plasticine Figures” for the first time for all of us.

Thom Yorke ventured this song from the comfort of his home –and apparently in his basement–, and the truth is that it is everything we needed to cheer us up. With a melancholic piano that accompanies the singer’s sweet voice at all times, tells us a story about those moldable figures that are capable of changing at your convenience, a kind of story where he reflects on freedom in such complex moments.

According to the musician himself, these days he was composing “Plasticine Figures”, but decided to finish it for this presentation on the Fallon show. On his Twitter account, Thom published the full lyrics of the song –With studs and the whole thing– and even the chords he used to perform it liveSo all Radiohead fans who play the piano already have something to do in this quarantine.

It is still unknown if Yorke is planning to release it as a formal single., which will be available on all digital platforms in a few weeks, months or years –because knowing it, this is probably the only time we can enjoy it–, But undoubtedly listening to him play a song just out of the oven is one of the best things that has happened in recent months.

We better not tell you more, stop what you are doing, Turn up the volume and listen to “Plasticine Figures”, the new Thom Yorke below:

