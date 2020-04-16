Thom Yorke cancels shows in Mexico due to the dreaded contingency | Instagram

Thom Yorke officially canceled the presentations of his group Tomorrows Modern Boxes in Guadalajara, Monterrey and the Mexico City Ceremony festival.

Due to the current crisis generated by the Covid-19, despite the efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule the Thom Yorke’s Tomorrows Modern Boxes tour of Mexico.

Apologies for having had no choice but to cancel all three concerts. Please contact your ticket vendor for more information, “the fellow Radiohead member posted on his Twitter account.

When the crisis in Mexico for coronavirus, the British had reported that his concerts in the country would be postponed.

For their part, the organizers of the Festival Ceremony, who was going to lead Yorke, reported that they are working for the event to take place in December of this year and that in the coming days they will provide more details in this regard.

We are working on reprogramming of the Ceremony date for December 2020, unfortunately

@thomyorke will not be able to appear. We will be giving you more details about the event soon.

Some other stars have also been forced to cancel their submissions due to restrictions by the coronavirus.

The former drummer of the rock band the Beatles Ringo Starr, together with his All Starr Band, made the extreme decision to postpone their entire tour around North America due to the spread of the pandemic of coronavirus until the year 2021.

The expected tour It will have special guests such as The Avett Brothers and Edgar Winter and was to take place from May 29.

All Starr Band was formed by Ringo more than 30 years ago with musicians who went through successful bands where each one performs their best and most famous songs.

It was through his official account of Facebook that the musician shared the statement with his followers.

This is too difficult for me. In 30 years, I think I’ve only missed 2 or 3 concerts, not a full tour. I have to stay as you have to stay, and we all know that it is the peace and love that we make for each other. So we have moved the spring tour to 2021, “the statement said.

